CDA team in Gulf country to facilitate agri plot transfer

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: A team of officers from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is in a Gulf country for the transfer of an agricultural plot in Islamabad, Dawn has learnt.

The team comprising the director and deputy director estate wing and personal staff officer to the chief commissioner Islamabad flew to the country on Friday morning for ensuring transfer of a 2.72 acre agro plot located in Chak Shahzad, which is owned by a former diplomat of the Gulf country who had purchased it during his posting to Islamabad. Now his family wants to get it transferred to another citizen of their country.

Sources said the visit was arranged and funded by the embassy of the country.

The same team on the request of the embassy had planned to visit the country in July this year. However, when the matter was highlighted, the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the CDA for their travel was withdrawn as without the permission of the federal government the unprecedented transfer could not be executed.

CDA deals in property located in Islamabad only. It executes transfer deeds in its offices. However, in rare cases, when Pakistani citizens due to illness were unable to visit CDA, through special permission from CDA management a team could visit their houses to ensure transfer. However, travelling abroad for any transfer deed was unprecedented.

Sources said after withdrawal of the NOC in July, the ambassador of the Gulf country requested the federal government for granting permission to the CDA team to visit his country for completing the transfer process.

Sources said the federal government allowed the transfer of the plot to

the new buyer and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave the go-ahead for the visit.

“Yes, after permission granted by federal government, our team moved to a Gulf country for a transfer case,” said one of the senior officers of CDA, who refused to share further details.

“No illegality is involved in this case. In July, the process was stopped at the eleventh hour when we came to know that without permission from the federal government foreigners can’t purchase property in Pakistan. Therefore, the matter was placed before the federal government, which allowed transfer and sending CDA team abroad,” said an officer of CDA.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

