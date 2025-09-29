New dialysis machines bring relief to kidney patients in Attock

TAXILA: In what many patients described as a “new lifeline,” the Thalassemia Centre at Asfandyar Bukhari District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Attock has received eight state-of-the-art dialysis machines, improving access to treatment for hundreds of families.

The initiative, carried out with the cooperation of the international humanitarian organisation Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Pakistan (LDS), was inaugurated by its representatives along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza.

The LDS delegation was led by country manager Zumran James and included six other humanitarian specialists, among them Scott Willey, Cherie Willey, Gary Koeven, and Cheryl Koeven. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Hameed Akbar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Nausheen Israr, Chief Executive District Health Authority Dr Asad Ismail, MS Dr Jawad Elahi and other senior officials were also present.

Speaking to the media, DC Rao Atif Raza said that previously the centre had 13 machines treating 39 patients daily.

With the addition of eight new machines, the hospital can now handle up to 63 dialysis cases a day.

“Each dialysis machine costs between Rs3.5 and 4 million, and this addition reflects our firm commitment to deliver maximum medical facilities within the district,” he said.

For patients and their families, the expansion is nothing short of a blessing. A patient’s brother from Injra remarked, “This is not just equipment, it is survival for us. And we are deeply grateful to those who made it possible.”

Another patient’s mother said, “This initiative shows that when public officials like Rao Atif Raza take personal interest, miracles can happen. The new machines have eased the burden of countless families like ours.”

Muhammad Shahid, a native of Pindigheb, whose father has been undergoing treatment for kidney failure, shared, “Before this, we often had to wait for days or travel to Rawalpindi for dialysis. It was exhausting and painful. Now, timely treatment will save lives and reduce our suffering.”

Naseem Bibi from Pind Sultani Jand said she had been forced to spend more than Rs5,000 per session at private dialysis centres.

“For people like us, this was impossible to manage. These new machines at DHQ are nothing less than a miracle.”

Similarly, Farooq Ahmed, a patient from Hazro, highlighted how the expansion will reduce both financial and physical stress.

“Travelling long distances for dialysis was unbearable. Now we can get proper care closer to home,” he said.

