From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: US arms to Israel

UNITED NATIONS: The Council of the Arab League protested today [Sept 27] at the intention of the United States to supply large quantities of sophisticated weapons to Israel, saying it would encourage Israel towards a new aggression. After a meeting in New York attended by Foreign Ministers and chief UN delegates, the 21-nation group asserted that the supply of further offensive arms would lead to consolidation of Israel’s continued occupation of Arab territories and her continuous denial of the national rights of the Palestinians. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Beirut,] several newspapers today [Sept 27] speculated again on the possibility of the partition of Lebanon. “Al Hawades” said detailed reports that were in possession of the Palestinian resistance movement indicated consultations about partitioning Lebanon took place between the [US] and some European members of … NATO. The NATO plan provided for the creation of a Palestinian state in the south of Lebanon, which would also be inhabited by Lebanese Shiah Muslims, the mountains of central Lebanon would become the Christian zone, and Beirut would be a free city, the weekly reported.

