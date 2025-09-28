Time for Muslims to practise realism

RECENT happenings have underlined the need for the Muslim world to rethink its larger policy towards the West and Israel. The recent attack on Qatar should not be considered an isolated incident as it was in line with the broader pattern of Israeli hostilities. Israel today behaves as if it has been given a licence to target anyone, anywhere without accountability. This needs to end.

What makes the Doha attack particu- larly alarming is that it occurred in a country that hosts two major American military bases. United States President Donald Trump’s lukewarm statement that he was “very unhappy” with the attack only reinforced what the world already knew: Israel seldom acts without a green light from its Western backers. The Muslim world, especially the Arab states, cannot continue to rely on Western powers for security and justice. The possibility that Turkiye could be Israel’s next target has further deepened anxieties.

At a time when the United Nations has become an ineffective body, incapable of protecting even the most vulnerable populations, Muslims must reassess their strategies. Token visits and diplomatic gestures by regional allies are welcome, but they cannot replace decisive action. History shows that reliance on the US has only emboldened Israel, never restrained it.

The time has come for the Muslim world to unite and assert its sovereignty. If the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) remain spectators, the region will continue to face one humiliation after another. A firm, collective response is not just desirable; it is necessary. Only through unity and self-reliance can the Arab states protect their people, their sovereignty, and the future of Palestine.

For decades, Pakistan has stood firm in its moral, political and diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause. The recent developments have reaffirmed Islamabad’s long-held position that the Muslim world cannot outsource its security and dignity to Western capitals. Pakistan has repeatedly called for unity within the OIC, urging Muslim nations to go beyond symbolic statements, and adopt tangible measures.

Pakistan’s own history of sacrifices, both in defending its sovereignty and in standing by oppressed peoples, places it in a moral position to urge Arab states to act decisively. The attack on Doha was not an assault on a Gulf state alone, it was an attack on the dignity of the entire Muslim world. It is time for monarchs and leaders to recognise that without a unified response, the cycle of aggression would only expand further.

Pakistan, despite its own challenges, has always advocated for collective defence and solidarity among Muslim nations. Today, that vision is more urgent than it ever was. The choice before the Arab world is clear: either stand united and resist aggression, or remain divided and risk becoming victims one after another.

Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025