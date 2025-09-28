E-Paper | September 28, 2025

A ‘youthquake’ has hit Pakistan

IN recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a generational tremor in its socio-political landscape. It marks a demographic profile in which more than two-thirds of the population is aged below 30. The country’s political energies are probably being reshaped not in parliaments or rallies. Instead, public opinion is manufactured and moulded across digital platforms, campuses and informal networks. This quiet shift — a true political youthquake — is redefining how power is understood and contested.

This generation has come of age in difficult times: during the War on Terror, recurring economic crises, and repeated restrictions on the very spaces where the young connect. Their mode of engagement is unlike that of earlier generations. A 30-second video, a meme, or a hashtag has more potential to mobilise attention than televised speeches and power-show rallies. It must not be interpreted as a mere generational shift; it projects an overarching imperative for immediacy, honesty and relevance in political dialogue.

Generation Z (Gen-Z) is swift to make its moves. The young shift to alternative platforms, encrypted spaces and interna- tional forums within no time. Each attempt at silencing only reinforces their belief that old methods of control are no longer effective. Such a digitally transformed situation carries both promises and perils.

If ignored, frustration could harden into apathy or extremism. Conversely, if engaged with proper attention, the energy of the youth could renew the country’s democratic foundations. The task ahead is clear: the revival of civic and student forums, and investment in digital infrastructure that fosters wide-ranging dialogue. It makes perfect practical sense for the system to work with this generation as a partner in reforms.

Muhammad Nabeel Abid Bhatti
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

