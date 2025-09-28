Burden of repayment

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Rs1.2tr bank loan secured to settle cir-cular debt’ (Sept 25), according to which that government has signed loan facilities worth approximately of 1.225 trillion with 18 banks to settle outstanding dues of independent power producers (IPPs) parked in circular debt. These dues, as the report added, would be serviced through the imposition of Rs3.23 per unit surcharge on consumers for six years.

The agreements signed by the govern-ment with IPPs has already come into question, especially the capacity payment part which allows the IPPs to get paid the full amount against installed capacity even if they do not produce a single unit of electricity.

I wonder why banks — both international and local — approve huge loans to govern-ments even when they know that the money is most likely to land in foreign destinations, and the people, including the most poor among the poorest, would have to carry the repayment burden related to these loans without receiving any benefit at all.

As for the power sector, I am paying my electricity bills for the last four decades without missing a single monthly deadline, but for the last one year, I have been slapped with 12 hours of electricity loadshedding. Banks need to design a mechanism where loans borrowed for public welfare must be put to right use.

M. Rafique Zakaria

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025