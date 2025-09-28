E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Number plate woes

From the Newspaper Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 07:13am

EARLIER this week, I went to collect the new number plates that I had applied for back in March. According to the official website, the plates had been printed in July, but they were not issued on my first visit in August. When I reached the office on the fourth floor of the Civic Centre, there was a long queue of people The gatekeeper who was announcing instructions on a loudspeaker confirmed that the number plates were ready against all applications filed till April. As such, I started waiting in that crammed space which was completely non-discriminatory as it had no separate arrangement for senior citizens or even women. After over two hours of waiting, my number was called, and I handed over the challan to the relevant official only for him to tell me instantly, though politely, to visit again after a week.

I immediately moved to his senior’s desk to lodge a protest about the whole episode. Here, I was informed that they would be definitely issued on my next visit because the number plates had already been received, but they were lying along with hundreds of others in large gunny bags on the ground floor. The department, I was told, had yet to find a convenient mode to transfer those bags to the fourth floor.

The honesty of the man, I must say, was disarming. I returned with the hope that the department would soon find a way, and, once the gunny bags do reach the fourth floor, the number plates of my vehicle would still be in them. Who knows?

Muhammad Hassan Abbasi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...
Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...