Number plate woes

EARLIER this week, I went to collect the new number plates that I had applied for back in March. According to the official website, the plates had been printed in July, but they were not issued on my first visit in August. When I reached the office on the fourth floor of the Civic Centre, there was a long queue of people The gatekeeper who was announcing instructions on a loudspeaker confirmed that the number plates were ready against all applications filed till April. As such, I started waiting in that crammed space which was completely non-discriminatory as it had no separate arrangement for senior citizens or even women. After over two hours of waiting, my number was called, and I handed over the challan to the relevant official only for him to tell me instantly, though politely, to visit again after a week.

I immediately moved to his senior’s desk to lodge a protest about the whole episode. Here, I was informed that they would be definitely issued on my next visit because the number plates had already been received, but they were lying along with hundreds of others in large gunny bags on the ground floor. The department, I was told, had yet to find a convenient mode to transfer those bags to the fourth floor.

The honesty of the man, I must say, was disarming. I returned with the hope that the department would soon find a way, and, once the gunny bags do reach the fourth floor, the number plates of my vehicle would still be in them. Who knows?

Muhammad Hassan Abbasi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025