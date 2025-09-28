GROUND REALITIES: More than two decades after the infamous 9/11 incident, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain trapped in the aftershocks of that single day. The region is still struggling with security challenges, economic fragility, and a crisis of international image. What this history teaches us is that externally imposed wars cannot deliver peace or progress. Nations must be allowed to resolve their internal challenges on their own terms. The international community should shift from policies of intervention to policies of cooperation and reconstruction. For Pakistan and Afghanistan, the priority should be rebuilding trust, strengthening institutions, and safe-guarding the dignity of their peoples.

Wasif Khaliq Dad

Rawalpindi

DAMAGED CURRENCY NOTES: The widespread circulation of worn-out, and damaged currency notes in South Waziristan, particularly in Wana Bazaar, makes transactions inconvenient, and leads to frequent disputes between buyers and sellers. Many shopkeepers and traders are reluctant to accept such currency notes. Banks in the area often refuse to exchange these notes due to limited stock of new currency with them. In a region where digital banking is still not common, cash transactions dominate daily business activities, and the avail-ability of fresh currency notes is crucial for smooth financial dealings. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should withdraw damaged currency notes and supply fresh ones to local banks.

Faiz Wazir

Wana

AGE-APPROPRIATE MESSAGES: The packaging of certain food products targeting young children carry wording and imagery that, to me, are not appropriate for the target audience. Snack brands hold immense responsibility in this regard. They should encourage creativity and positivity rather than promoting confusing or suggestive content. All products must carry age-appropriate messages. The authorities concerned should take notice of the issue without further delay.

Muntaha Fatima

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025