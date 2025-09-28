E-Paper | September 28, 2025

All Pakistanis on board tanker struck by Israel safe: Naqvi

Kalbe Ali Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: All the 24 Pakistanis who were on a tanker attacked by Israel off Yemen are safe, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday.

He wrote on his X account that the tanker and its crew are now out of Yemeni waters.

Besides the 24 Pakistanis, the 27-member crew comprised two Sri Lankans and a Nepali.

The tanker, which was carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), was struck by an Israeli drone at Yemen’s Ras al Eisa port on Sept 17. An LPG tank caught fire after the drone strike. The crew, however, was able to douse the fire before it could cause any damage.

After the drone strike, a number of Houthi fighters boarded the ship and held the crew at gunpoint for `investigations’.

However, they agreed to allow the ship to leave Yemeni waters after the intervention of Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, Ambassador Naveed Bokhari and several other officials based in Saudi Arabia, Mohsin Naqvi said on his X account.

“I thank the officials of our security agencies who worked day and night under extraordinary conditions to secure the release of our citizens when hope was fading,” the minister added.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...
Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...