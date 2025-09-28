Trump asks Microsoft to fire ex-Biden admin official

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump called on Microsoft on Friday to fire its head of global affairs, Lisa Mon­aco, a former senior official in Democratic administrations.

“It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the emp­loyment of Lisa Monaco,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Since taking office in January, the Republican president has taken a number of punitive measures against his perceived enemies and political opponents.

Former FBI director James Comey, a prominent Trump critic, was indicted on two criminal counts on Thursday and Trump said he hopes “there are others.”

Trump, in his call for Microsoft to fire Monaco, noted that she served as deputy attorney general in the Joe Biden administration, when criminal cases were brought against him.

“Monaco has been shockingly hired as the President of Global Affairs for Microsoft, in a very senior role with access to highly sensitive information,” he wrote.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025