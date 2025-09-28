Customs, PQA play draw; PAF trounce Army

LAHORE: While Pakistan Customs and the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) played a 2-2 draw, Pakistan Air
Force outclassed Army 4-0 in the CNS All-Pakistan Hockey Tournament here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.
After Hassan Shahbaz gave PQA lead in the third minute, Customs equalised in the 30th minute through Mohammad Ahmad.
Bilal Aslam sounded the board to put Customs ahead 2-1 in the 43rd minute. Just two minutes later PQA’s Aleem Usman slammed a goal to restore parity.
In the day’s other match, Yasir Ali’s two goals in the 25th and 59th minutes helped PAF trounce Army 4-0.
Abdul Manan (28th) and Rizwan Ali (43rd) scored through penalty corners to give PAF a thumping victory.
Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025