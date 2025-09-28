E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Customs, PQA play draw; PAF trounce Army

Published September 28, 2025

LAHORE: While Paki­stan Customs and the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) played a 2-2 draw, Pakistan Air

Force outclassed Army 4-0 in the CNS All-Pakistan Hockey Tourn­ament here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

After Hassan Shahbaz gave PQA lead in the third minute, Customs equalised in the 30th minute through Moham­mad Ahmad.

Bilal Aslam sounded the board to put Customs ahead 2-1 in the 43rd minute. Just two minutes later PQA’s Aleem Usman slammed a goal to restore parity.

In the day’s other match, Yasir Ali’s two goals in the 25th and 59th minutes helped PAF trounce Army 4-0.

Abdul Manan (28th) and Rizwan Ali (43rd) scored through penalty corners to give PAF a thumping victory.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

