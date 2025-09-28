Kane reaches 100 goals for Bayern in record time

HAMBURG: Bayer Leverkusen’s Christian Kofane (R) vies for the ball with St Pauli’s Eric Smith during their Bundesliga match on Saturday.—AFP

MUNICH: Forward Harry Kane struck twice, including a record-extending first half penalty, to reach 100 goals across all competitions for the German champions as they continued their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 4-0 win over visitors Werder Bremen on Friday.

Playing his 104th game for Bayern, Kane became the fastest man to 100 goals with a club in Europe’s top-five leagues, breaking the record of 105 matches jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland. The England captain is averaging two goals a game in the current campaign.

“It’s crazy even for me to be honest. It’s an honour to reach 100 goals for this great club and to do it so quickly is something I’m really proud of,” Kane told Sky Germany.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany also hailed his striker’s performance, noting that it was not just goals that Kane delivered.

“I always remind people to look at his defensive work and how much he tracks back as well. He’s broken this record but he’s done so while giving so much to the team,” said the Belgian.

Kane, who scored a hat-trick last week in their 4-1 win over Hoffenheim, put Bayern 2-0 up in the 44th minute with a penalty, his 18th consecutive successful spotkick in the Bundesliga for a flawless record.

Jonathan Tah had given the hosts a deserved lead in the 22nd with a deflected backheel flick.

Kane added another in the 65th, pouncing on a deflected Luis Diaz shot to drill in from close range and reach his century of goals for Bayern.

Konrad Laimer added a fourth after a well-worked move three minutes from time, but not for the first time in the Allianz Arena, it was Kane’s night.

His performances for Bayern this season have fanned speculation about a possible move back to the Premier League through an exit clause in his contract. However, Kane, whose deal with Bayern runs to 2027, said he was not thinking of a return at this stage.

“No, not at the moment. I’m really happy here. I have two years left on my contract,” Kane said. “I’m enjoying every moment. That is not in my thought process. I’m enjoying it with the team, with the coach, and hopefully we continue to be successful.”

On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi inspired his side to a comfortable 2-0 win at Mainz 05 to keep the heat on leaders Bayern.

Adeyemi was involved in both goals and scored the second as Dortmund cruised to their fourth win of the season and remain just two points behind Bayern.

Dortmund remain unbeaten this season ahead of their Champions League clash with Spanish side Athletic Bilbao this Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Alejandro Grimaldo to set up goals for Edmond Tapsoba and Ernest Poku as Bayer Leverkusen won 2-1 at St Pauli to climb to fourth on eight points, seven behind Bayern.

VfL Wolfsburg’s miserable home form continued with a 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. Wolfsburg have not won a home game since January.

