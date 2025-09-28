Sinner survives to sink qualifier in Beijing

BEIJING: Jannik Sinner survived a scare to sink French qualifier Terence Atmane at the China Open on Saturday as Iga Swiatek launched her title bid and home player Zheng Qinwen returned from injury.

The world number two Italian beat Atmane 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 and will face 57th-ranked Fabian Marozsan of Hungary in the quarter-finals in Beijing.

In the women’s draw, qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus stunned 14th-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan, the four-time major champion.

The 31-year-old world no. 130 fought back to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

It was more routine elsewhere as world number two Swiatek breezed past China’s Yuan Yue, cruising into round three with a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

The top seed from Poland next faces Colombia’s Camila Osorio, ranked 83rd.

The crowd had more to cheer when fan favourite Zheng marked her return to competition by beating Colombia’s Emiliana Arango 6-3, 6-2.

Zheng next plays the Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova, ranked 27th.

World number five Mirra Andreeva of Russia swept aside Zhu Lin of China 6-2, 6-2 and American Jessica Pegula dispatched Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-0, 6-3.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025