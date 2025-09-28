Europe resist US fightback bid to take control of Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE: Europe extended their commanding lead over the United States in the Ryder Cup to 8.5 to 3.5 after recovering from a shaky start to win the morning foursomes session 3-1 at Bethpage Black on Saturday.

The visitors turned down the volume on the home fans on Long Island as they became the first team to win each of the first three sessions of a Ryder Cup on foreign soil.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy outclassed Collin Morikawa and Harris English 3&2 to get Europe’s first point, as the duo dubbed “Fleetwood Mac” improved their career foursomes record to 4-0-0.

Spaniard Jon Rahm made a sensational chip in from an awkward position for birdie on the eighth hole to move ahead alongside England’s Tyrrell Hatton en route to a 3&2 win over Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. The pair extended their unblemished career record to 4-0-0 in foursomes.

US fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau teed off first for the Americans again and, alongside New Yorker Cameron Young, helped the home team avoid a shutout as they beat Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg 4&2.

It was sweet redemption for DeChambeau, who failed to win a point on Friday.

Another surprise flop on the opening day, world number one Scottie Scheffler, was unable to turn his fortunes around alongside Russell Henley.

He lost his third straight match, against Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Norwegian Viktor Hovland, by one shot, as the latter safeguarded the win with a phenomenal putt from the fringes of the green on the 17th hole.

The home team historically have a big advantage in the biennial matchplay competition but the holders got the hot start to lead 5.5 to 2.5 on Friday, spoiling US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Long Island venue.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025