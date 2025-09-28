E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Teenage girl killed in celebratory firing

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

KARACHI: A teenage girl was allegedly killed in celebratory gunfire by her uncle during a wedding ceremony in Shah Latif Town on Saturday, police and hospital officials said.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn that the girl, Fatima, aged 17 or 18, was brought dead on arrival at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in the early hours of the morning, with a single gunshot wound to her neck.

She said the victim’s post-mortem was carried out and her death occurred due to irreversible haemorrhagic shock.

Shah Latif Town SHO Zameer Ahmed Khuhawar said aerial firing had been carried out in jubilation during the ceremony.

He said the suspect, namely Nisar Gul, the victim’s maternal uncle, had been arrested.

The SHO said initially the suspect had concealed the facts of the incident and claimed that house robbers had killed her.

The police have registered a murder case against the suspect on the complaint of the deceased girl’s father, Mohammad Ahmed Awan.

According to the FIR, the complainant stated that his wife and daughter had gone to attend the marriage of his spouse’s sister’s son while he stayed at his home in Natha Khan. He said he later came to know that his daughter had been killed in the firing and that her body had been brought to the JPMC.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

