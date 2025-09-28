‘Humans need to be more rational than emotional’

KARACHI: Speakers at an inter-faith dialogue organised by Religions for Peace at the Karachi Gymkhana stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and promoting tolerance on Saturday.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts said that all religions push for peace but human beings are more emotional than rational. Growing up in Lahore and studying in a Catholic school where children of all faiths could study, he had never experienced discrimination or different treatment on the basis of one’s religion, he said.

“Muslim and Christian children played together. We celebrated Eid and Christmas together,” he said. “But the differences started showing as I grew older and looked around. During my 10 years as the Bishop of Hyderabad and then Karachi, I saw anger, hatred and violence all around. People belonging to the same religion were killing each other, bodies were being cut up to fit into gunny bags, and amid all that there was Abdul Sattar Edhi, picking up the dead to give them burials with dignity and respect. His ambulances carried the inscribed message ‘My religion is humanity’,” he added.

“Now there is the Kashmir issue, the Palestine issue. There is India, which used to call itself secular, but can it be called that now? Religion is being used for violence and war. We all claim to follow our religions but if we open our religious books they only teach us about peace. The United Nations was established soon after World War II in 1945 so there won’t be any more war. But we have still not seen peace in this world. It is because you need the will, the desire, the intention and purpose to bring about peace,” he said.

Religious scholars stress need for promoting peaceful coexistence and tolerance

President Sikh Sewa Society, Sardar Ram Singh, said that he hails from Shikarpur, which is next door to Mohenjo Daro which has a 5,000 years old history of peace. “The intolerance and violence in our society came from outside, not here,” he said, adding that in the time of the great Prophet of Islam Muhammad [PBUH] women of any faith were safe even in times of war. “And here, we are seeing forced conversions of 12 to 14-year-old girls,” he pointed out.

Hindu Scholar and inter-faith advocate Dr Vinesh Arya said that in Pakistan, the differences set in at school level thanks to our curricula, which differentiates. “If you sow a poisonous seed, it will not grow trees that bear sweet fruit,” he reminded.

Dr Arya also explained that “tolerance” was not the right word to use. “Because you tolerate something, which you do not like. “‘Acceptance’ is a better word instead,” he said.

“A nation is made of different people, with different religions, languages, etc. Diversity makes you rich. Different colours make the world beautiful. Just like that cultural exchanges can do away with hatred and build understanding,” he added.

Dr Abdul Rashid, a former dean of Urdu University, said everyone should focus on how to accept each other. “Accept every other human being with humility and respect be they of any religion or faith. Islam does not allow disrespecting any religion. It allows people of any religion to practice their faith freely,” he said.

Nathan Danyal and Khalid Marwat of Religions for Peace also spoke.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025