HU launches Sultana Siddiqui distinguished scholarships for women

KARACHI: Habib University on Saturday launched the Sultana Siddiqui Distinguished Scholarships, celebrating a landmark step in advancing opportunities for women in media, design, and communication.

The launch brought together philanthropists, business leaders, celebrities, and the university’s community at the event titled “The Standard — Not the Exception” that called for a re-imagination of women’s inclusion in higher education, said a press release issued after the event.

The evening opened with Christie Lauder, Assistant Dean of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, paying tribute to founding chancellor Rafiq M. Habib, who passed earlier this month. She welcomed guests and called the scholarships a befitting legacy for Pakistan’s media icon Sultana Apa.

Highlighting the programme’s tradition of excellence, she noted that in the CND programme women lead at every level, female enrolment is the highest, and faculty include Emmy, Oscar, and Pride of Performance awardees.

Speaking to Siddiqui’s vision, Dean Lauder stressed that the scholarship is more than symbolic: it invests in women’s talent and leadership at a critical moment when global higher education faces pressure. It ensures creativity, leadership, and women’s voices in Pakistan will not just endure, but thrive.

The audience was then treated to Azm-e-Nau ke Naam, a film capturing Sultana Siddiqui’s remarkable trajectory as she broke barriers in Pakistan’s media industry.

Taking the stage, Manahil Duraid, International Business Director at HUM TV and Siddiqui’s granddaughter, reflected on the male-dominated media industry, expressing hope that the scholarship fosters an industry where women’s leadership feels natural.

The evening reached its most heartfelt moment when Sultana Siddiqui took the stage, expressing gratitude and urging young women to rebuild broken systems with equity, creativity, and dignified leadership. “Women’s success,” she reminded, “must not be seen as a rare exception, but as the standard.”

To honour her contributions, Habib University President Wasif Rizvi presented a memento to Siddiqui and invited her family on stage.

