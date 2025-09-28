E-Paper | September 28, 2025

HU launches Sultana Siddiqui distinguished scholarships for women

Dawn Report Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

KARACHI: Habib University on Saturday launched the Sultana Siddiqui Distinguished Scholarships, celebrating a landmark step in advancing opportunities for women in media, design, and communication.

The launch brought together philanthropists, business leaders, celebrities, and the university’s community at the event titled “The Standard — Not the Exception” that called for a re-imagination of women’s inclusion in higher education, said a press release issued after the event.

The evening opened with Christie Lauder, Assistant Dean of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, paying tribute to founding chancellor Rafiq M. Habib, who passed earlier this month. She welcomed guests and called the scholarships a befitting legacy for Pakistan’s media icon Sultana Apa.

Highlighting the programme’s tradition of excellence, she noted that in the CND programme women lead at every level, female enrolment is the highest, and faculty include Emmy, Oscar, and Pride of Performance awardees.

Speaking to Siddiqui’s vision, Dean Lauder stressed that the scholarship is more than symbolic: it invests in women’s talent and leadership at a critical moment when global higher education faces pressure. It ensures creativity, leadership, and women’s voices in Pakistan will not just endure, but thrive.

The audience was then treated to Azm-e-Nau ke Naam, a film capturing Sultana Siddiqui’s remarkable trajectory as she broke barriers in Pakistan’s media industry.

Taking the stage, Manahil Duraid, International Business Director at HUM TV and Siddiqui’s granddaughter, reflected on the male-dominated media industry, expressing hope that the scholarship fosters an industry where women’s leadership feels natural.

The evening reached its most heartfelt moment when Sultana Siddiqui took the stage, expressing gratitude and urging young women to rebuild broken systems with equity, creativity, and dignified leadership. “Women’s success,” she reminded, “must not be seen as a rare exception, but as the standard.”

To honour her contributions, Habib University President Wasif Rizvi presented a memento to Siddiqui and invited her family on stage.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...