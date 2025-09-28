E-Paper | September 28, 2025

‘Wanted criminal’ killed during shootout, police claim

Our Correspondent Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

LARKANA: Police claimed on Saturday that a wanted criminal, who was involved in serious crimes, was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with law enforcers.

The shootout took place in the katcha area of Ghulam Ali Shaikh within the limits of the Ketti Mumtaz Police Station.

Area SHO Gul Hassan Brohi said they received information that some armed men were planning to carry out a criminal activity in the area. When police arrived there, a gunfight broke out, during which one of the suspects was killed by bullets fired by his own group, while the others escaped, he added.

The deceased was identified as Talib, son of Himmat, alias Shafi Muhammad Bosan, from the Wada Bosan area.

Police said he was wanted in more than 20 serious cases, including murder, robbery, terrorism, and attacks on police. These cases were registered in various police stations in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Larkana.

Although Larkana SSP Ahmed Choudhry also claimed that Talib was killed by his own accomplices during the operation, the relatives of the deceased claimed that the police killed him in a fake encounter. They said Talib had been arrested six days earlier while returning from court in Ratodero and that he was already out on bail in four cases. They also accused the police of filing false charges against him.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

