SUP chief voices concern over handing provincial resources to corporate sector

MITHI/ ISLAMKOT: Sindh United Party (SUP) chairman Syed Zain Shah has observed that mafias have devoured the resources of Sindh, forcing ordinary citizens to take to the streets and block roads even to get their FIRs registered.

Land, water and other provincial resources were being handed over to the corporate sector at the cost of local communities’ rights, he said while speaking to the members of Thar Bar Association in Mithi and at different gatherings during his visit to Islamkot. Ameer Azad Panhwar and other party leaders accompanied him.

Mr Shah said the electoral system in the country was rotten as results were manipulated well before polls. “It is decided in advance as to who will get power, and then an environment is created to justify that decision before the people,” he remarked.

For the past 15 years, schoolteachers, nurses and other employees in Sindh had been forced to stage sit-ins and face baton charges to get jobs, promotions and salaries, he said. Even in the cases of murder, he noted, bereaved families were compelled to block highways to get their FIRs registered.

Mr Shah claimed that the mafias, which were operating under the patronage of rulers, had taken over Sindh’s natural resources. “Ten thousand acres of land in Thar and as much as 1.3 million acres across Sindh, have been auctioned off,” he said, adding that the practice was depriving local communities of their livelihood and rights.

He also alleged that water deals were being struck in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) at the expense of Sindh’s share, while even lawyers had to come out on roads against the CCI’s decisions. He said manipulation of election results through Form-47 had become a routine, warning that if the same system was used again in the forthcoming elections, it would cause irreparable damage to the country.

He maintained that his party, along with other nationalist groups such as Qaumi Awami Tehreek and Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party, was striving for systemic reforms. “Our aim is to awaken the people and liberate them from this corrupt structure,” he said.

Addressing a “Qaumi Kachhehry” in Islamkot, held at the courtyard of Makhdoom Bilawal Library, Mr Shah said the federal and provincial governments had failed to run the country democratically. “The entire system has collapsed; every institution is mired in corruption and nepotism. Youth must hold their candidates accountable on issues such as canals and land, and only an awakened generation can bring about a real change,” he observed.

He lamented that Sindhi youth were burning in the fire of unemployment while coal companies operating in Thar had failed to provide promised jobs to locals.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025