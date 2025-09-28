Admin reviews arrangements for upcoming cricket series

LAHORE: The city district administration on Saturday held a meeting to finalise administrative, logistic and security arrangements for the upcoming cricket series between Pakistan and South Africa and tri-series among Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The first test match between Pakistan and South Africa will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium from Oct 12 to 16. Three T-20 matches would also be held in Lahore starting from Oct 27 to 31. On Nov 22, and 23, T-20 matches would be held between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and Pakistan and Afghanistan, respectively. Likewise T-20 matches would also be held between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Nov 25 and 27, respectively.

“The administrative, logistic and cleanliness arrangements must be excellent in collaboration with the departments concerned,” Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said while speaking to the participants in the meeting.

“I hope the administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the matches at Gaddafi Stadium are conducted smoothly, with all necessary facilities and security measures in place,” he added.

During the meeting, a briefing was given to the participants on traffic management, security, sanitation, and emergency services. They were told that Rescue 1122 personnel will be deployed during the matches, and a field hospital will also be established to handle any emergencies. The administration has also made arrangements for efficient parking management through Lahore Parking Company with additional personnel deployed for security clearance of parking areas.

On this occasion, the traffic police officers were directed to devise a comprehensive traffic plan to manage the influx and outflow of fans. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officers were asked to ensure special cleanliness arrangements in and around the stadium.

The DC emphasised the need to make the event an exciting experience for cricket lovers besides creating a positive image of Pakistan globally. He directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure the success of the matches.

“With these preparations, Lahore is once again ready to welcome cricketers and fans, showcasing the city’s hospitality and organisational capabilities. The administration’s efforts are poised to make this event a memorable one, highlighting the country’s potential in hosting major international events,” said the DC.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025