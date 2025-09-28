25 members of Katcha gangs booked

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Bangla Ichha police registered a case against 25 gangsters, including 18 nominated members of Umrani, Lund and Pat gangs of Katcha area on charge of assaulting police at Chak Bailay Shah in the vicinity of Bangla Ichha Police Station of tehsil Rujhan Mazari.

Sources said the police were on daily patrol when they came under attack. The policemen retaliated and the gangsters, who were more than a dozen, managed to flee.

Bangla Ichha police registered a case against 25 members of Umrani, Lund and Pat gangs, including Ataullah Pat, Maoj Ali, Sabz Ali, Yaseen, Dosu, Karam Din, Bahadar, Gora, Joba, Barkat, Abdul Wahid, Ejaz, Musa, Eesa Habib, Waqar, Shaukat and Hamzo under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025