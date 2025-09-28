Walk marks Tourism Day

Toba Tek Singh: A walk was organised near Lyallpur Museum, Faisalabad, on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Through banners and placards, Museum officers, along with students and teachers, highlighted the importance of tourism in promoting cultural understanding and increasing economic development.

The Lyallpur Museum also told stories of the Sandalbar region which captivated the visitors. At the end of the walk, participants viewed artworks showcasing the rich history and cultural heritage of the Faisalabad region in the museum’s 10 galleries and took commemorative group photos with them.

