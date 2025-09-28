E-Paper | September 28, 2025

LDA official suspended for inefficiency, misconduct

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) administration on Saturday suspended its officer (BS-17) from service for inefficiency and misconduct.

“Mr Muhammad Shahbaz, Assistant Director (Architect/BS-17, currently working in the directorate of architect is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect on account of inefficiency and misconduct,” reads a notification issued by the LDA Director (Admin). “The officer is directed to mark his attendance in the directorate of administration,” it adds.

MEETING: Under Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme, more than Rs102 billion have been released to deserving families for house construction. As many as 85,500 families have benefited from the loans provided, while 17,957 houses have been successfully completed across the province.

It was revealed in a meeting held here on Saturday. During the meeting, instructions were issued to initiate planning for further housing construction under the programme.

Under the Affordable Housing Programme, a project of 57,000 additional housing units is in the pipeline and is expected to receive approval from the provincial cabinet next week. Furthermore, the delivery of loans has been expedited for citizens’ convenience.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...