LDA official suspended for inefficiency, misconduct

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) administration on Saturday suspended its officer (BS-17) from service for inefficiency and misconduct.

“Mr Muhammad Shahbaz, Assistant Director (Architect/BS-17, currently working in the directorate of architect is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect on account of inefficiency and misconduct,” reads a notification issued by the LDA Director (Admin). “The officer is directed to mark his attendance in the directorate of administration,” it adds.

MEETING: Under Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme, more than Rs102 billion have been released to deserving families for house construction. As many as 85,500 families have benefited from the loans provided, while 17,957 houses have been successfully completed across the province.

It was revealed in a meeting held here on Saturday. During the meeting, instructions were issued to initiate planning for further housing construction under the programme.

Under the Affordable Housing Programme, a project of 57,000 additional housing units is in the pipeline and is expected to receive approval from the provincial cabinet next week. Furthermore, the delivery of loans has been expedited for citizens’ convenience.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025