Industrial expo opens

Our Correspondent Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

SARGODHA: The 9th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2025, jointly organised by the University of Sargodha (UoS) and Everest International Pvt Ltd, kicked off on Saturday at the Expo Center in Lahore.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Law Punjab Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. He was accompanied by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.

Around 200 Pakistani and Chinese companies are showcasing their products and services at this event, aiming to facilitate investment in various sectors within Pakistan.

The expo is designed to bring together industry professionals, entrepreneurs and students to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange and showcase vast potential within Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

HOSPITAL: Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan paid a surprise visit to Government Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

He visited Rehmatul-ul-Alameen Block and other wards and took a detailed review of the facilities provided to the patients and met patients and their attendants.

The commissioner also inspected the OPD, cardiology and other wards.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

