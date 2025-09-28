Minister denies deal offered to Imran

TAXILA: State Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, categorically denied reports that the government had offered any deal to the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to the media on Saturday, the minister predicted that the PTI’s upcoming rally would fail, claiming the party had lost its popular support.

“The PTI founder has not been offered any deal or relief. These are baseless claims, perhaps manufactured by him to create confusion,” he asserted.

He stressed that all constitutional guarantees and requirements for a fair trial were being fulfilled in cases against the PTI founder. “The cases have been framed strictly in accordance”. He said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would inaugurate the expansion of the G.T. road project from Tarnol to Hassanabdal soon, which would ease traffic congestion.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025