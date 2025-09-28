‘Bike snatcher’ killed in encounter with Swabi police

SWABI: A suspected bike snatcher was killed and a policeman was injured in an encounter here on Saturday.

A man filed a report with the Topi city police station, stating that a suspect snatched his motorcycle at gunpoint on the Topi Bypass, according to a press release.

Soon afterwards, a police patrol party led by SHO Mohammad Naeem Khan reached the spot. However, on seeing the personnel, the suspect opened fire, injuring a constable, who was shifted to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital, Shahmansoor.

Additional personnel were deployed to the spot with cops surrounding the suspect. An exchange of fire took place in which he was killed.

The deceased was identified as Farooq, a resident of Batakara area. The injured policeman was identified as Sardar Hussain.

SHO Naeem said the bike snatcher was an ice addict. He said the suspect was wanted in cases ranging from harassing women, robbing and extorting money. The snatched motorcycle and a pistol were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, the police have solved the mystery behind murder of a woman and her daughter, whose bodies were recovered from Pehur Cabal, by arresting her husband.

A team led by SHO Topi police station Mohammad Naeem Khan arrested the man, Noorshad, a resident of Dagai Gadoon Amazai region.

The police said the suspect had promised to give her wife a house as dowry, but later refused. When she didn’t stop demanding the house, he took her, along with his daughter, to the canal. There, he first threw the girl into the water and then pushed his wife into the waters. When his wife did not immediately die from drowning, the suspect stoned her to death, the police said.

The victims were identified as Feroza and her stepdaughter, Zunisha.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025