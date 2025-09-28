E-Paper | September 28, 2025

‘Bike snatcher’ killed in encounter with Swabi police

A Correspondent Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

SWABI: A suspected bike snatcher was killed and a policeman was injured in an encounter here on Saturday.

A man filed a report with the Topi city police station, stating that a suspect snatched his motorcycle at gunpoint on the Topi Bypass, according to a press release.

Soon afterwards, a police patrol party led by SHO Mohammad Naeem Khan reached the spot. However, on seeing the personnel, the suspect opened fire, injuring a constable, who was shifted to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital, Shahmansoor.

Additional personnel were deployed to the spot with cops surrounding the suspect. An exchange of fire took place in which he was killed.

The deceased was identified as Farooq, a resident of Batakara area. The injured policeman was identified as Sardar Hussain.

SHO Naeem said the bike snatcher was an ice addict. He said the suspect was wanted in cases ranging from harassing women, robbing and extorting money. The snatched motorcycle and a pistol were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, the police have solved the mystery behind murder of a woman and her daughter, whose bodies were recovered from Pehur Cabal, by arresting her husband.

A team led by SHO Topi police station Mohammad Naeem Khan arrested the man, Noorshad, a resident of Dagai Gadoon Amazai region.

The police said the suspect had promised to give her wife a house as dowry, but later refused. When she didn’t stop demanding the house, he took her, along with his daughter, to the canal. There, he first threw the girl into the water and then pushed his wife into the waters. When his wife did not immediately die from drowning, the suspect stoned her to death, the police said.

The victims were identified as Feroza and her stepdaughter, Zunisha.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...