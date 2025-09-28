Delay in appointment of Dir DEO resented

LOWER DIR: Female teachers, social and political activists on Friday expressed concern over the prolonged delay in the appointment of a female district education officer (DEO) in Lower Dir and urged the chief minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, to take notice of the matter.

Talking to local journalists at Timergara, several activists and teachers said the post of DEO female had been lying vacant for several months, causing serious problems for female teachers as well as visitors. They said that the office charge had been assigned to the DEO male but female teachers were reluctant to visit his office due to local norms and traditions.

The activists alleged that the provincial government was more interested in privatising public sector educational institutions instead of facilitating poor students in getting basic education.

The JI’s Majeedullah said that due to non-appointment, official work at the DEO office had come to a standstill, while even routine matters such as payment of utility bills and countersigning of teachers’ annual confidential reports had been delayed. They said the post of deputy DEO female was also vacant.

The activists warned that if the government failed to fill the vacancy immediately, people would be forced to take to the streets.

VILLAGERS’ UNITY: Residents of Hajiabad and adjoining villages on Friday announced strict measures against drug dealers, addicts and TikTok users accused of spreading obscenity in the area.

The announcement came during a jirga held at the Government High School Hajiabad, which was attended by elders from Hajiabad, Anwarabad, Anangoro Khwar, Chamanabad, Koto, Maluk Seri, Paloso and Malanga villages.

The participants declared that the houses of those involved in drug peddling, addiction or promoting vulgarity on social media would be set on fire, and vowed that no one would be allowed to support criminals.

They also decided to install CCTV cameras at different locations and form committees to monitor suspected activities, expressing their resolve to rid the area of drugs and anti-social elements.

SSC ANNUAL II EXAM: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand has finalised arrangements for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual-II examination, which is scheduled to begin on October 8.

The chairman and controller of examinations, Mohammad Naseem Khan, told reporters on Friday that a total of 30,924 candidates would appear in the examination, for which 152 centres (110 for boys and 42 for girls) had been set up.

He said that the exam would be based on Student Learning Outcomes (SLO). Of the total candidates, 26,792 would appear in class 9 and 4,132 in class 10 exans respectively.

Mr Khan said the roll number slips would be issued to the candidates next week, while examination staff would be selected in a transparent manner.

