Paediatricians extend support to polio eradication

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Paediatrics Association has asked for strengthening routine immunisation to safeguard children from all vaccine-preventable childhood ailments including poliomyelitis.

Speaking at a roundtable conference organised jointly by Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Unicef here the other day, PPA president Dr Syed Bawar Shah said that unfortunately Pakistan and Afghanistan were the only two countries where polio virus still existed. He termed joint efforts by both the countries to wipe out the disease a positive development.

“We need to strengthen the expanded programme on immunisation to provide safety to children against all childhood diseases,” he said. He said that PPA would support efforts to address the existing challenges to polio eradication.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025