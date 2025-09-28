E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Trust deficit affecting Kabul-Islamabad relations, says Hoti

Our Correspondent Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

CHARSADDA: The former chief minister and central leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Amir Haider Khan Hoti, has stated that there is a lack of trust in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

He emphasised that restoring mutual trust between the two countries was essential for eliminating terrorism and establishing peace and security.

He made these remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the second phase (provincial round) of the first All Pakistan Asfandyar Wali Khan Football Tournament here on Saturday.

On the occasion, former adviser to the chief minister Syed Masoom Shah Bacha, ANP district president and former MPA Shakeel Bashir Khan Umarzai, and the tournament organiser Syed Nasir Shah Bacha along with other party leaders addressed the audience.

Referring to the US president, Donald Trump’s, threaten statement regarding the Bagram Air Base, he criticised the prime minister and the army chief for backing Trump for Nobel peace prize. PTI founder Imran Khan was hoping for his releases courtesy the US president, Hoti added.

He also criticised the government, stating that its job was serve the people. The government should make decisions and take practical steps for the development of the province, instead of wasting the nation’s resources on protest movements.

Hoti regretted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the youth, had been deprived of education, health, sports and cultural activities, and instead pushed into the quagmire of terrorism.

Amir Haider Hoti also questioned the provincial government’s approval of targeted operations, calling it ridiculous, especially when such operations resulted in civilian casualties and losses.

He recalled that during his government’s tenure to eliminate terrorism, the Swat operation was launched only after all the civilians were evacuated from Swat

He hailed the agreement with Saudi Arabia for the protection of the Holy Land, but suggested that instead of bilateral agreements all Muslim countries should unite to form a strong Islamic bloc.

He also stressed that peace in neighboring countries, particularly Afghanistan and Pakistan, was crucial, and dialogue was necessary to stop mutual interference.

While acknowledging the differences with the Taliban, he said, “The Taliban are now a reality, and Pakistan should engage with them through dialogue and mutual understanding to resolve issues.”

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

