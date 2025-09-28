3,300 Afghans return via Angoor Adda this month

LOWER SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The administration of the Lower South Waziristan district has said that the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from the district is under way in a phased and orderly manner.

“Nearly 3,300 refugees, including men, women and children, returned to Afghanistan through the Angoor Adda border crossing over the last 25 days,” deputy commissioner Musarrat Zaman told Dawn on Saturday.

He said the district administration, with the support of security forces, was ensuring the peaceful return of refugees and the provision of essential facilities to the returning families.

According to the district administration, the repatriation is being carried out in an organised manner with cooperation from relevant forces.

Officials said the process was voluntary and that all necessary measures were being taken to safeguard the dignity, safety and convenience of Afghan families.

The DC said that around 3,300 refugees had been repatriated in the current month and they included women, children and the elderly.

He said that the administration was maintaining proper registration and record of all those returning to ensure accuracy and transparency.

At the Angoor Adda border, a shelter facility under the supervision of the district administration has been made functional with a capacity of 50 beds.

The officials said that returning refugees were being provided with clean drinking water, temporary electricity, and food at the shelter to meet their immediate humanitarian needs.

They also said that temporary tents had been installed at Agri Park in Wana for Afghan families, with proper sanitation facilities and food supplies available to returnees during their short stay.

Officials said that the district administration, in coordination with security forces, is overseeing the process to maintain transparency and peace. Officials said that arrangements for checking, guidance, and orderly travel had been put in place to prevent confusion or mismanagement.

The DC said the district administration would continue to provide humanitarian assistance where needed, including medical or emergency support.

He said that lists of returning families were being maintained and that authorities would remain in contact to facilitate subsequent phases of the repatriation process.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025