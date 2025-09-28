Suspects, drug peddlers arrested in Lakki, Mansehra

LAKKI MARWAT/MANSEHRA: The police in Lakki Marwat and Mansehra districts arrested two suspects, one in injured condition, and a drug peddler along with two accomplices on Saturday.

The Lakki police also seized arms, ammunition and explosives from the two suspects after an exchange of fire in the Abakhel area.

A police official said four armed men traveling on two motorcycles opened fire on the police when they approached a temporary checkpoint on the Abakhel-Mela Mandrakhel Road, adding, the law enforcers took positions and returned the attack.

“An exchange of fire continued for ten minutes and as there was respite in firing from the armed men side, the police launched a search and arrested a suspect identified as Muhammad Zubair”, he maintained, adding that the cops also captured another attacker identified as Irfanullah in injured condition during the search operation.

He said police seized a hand grenade, an AK47 assault rifle, a pistol, magazines and ammunition from the arrested suspects, impounded their motorcycle and shifted the injured to the government city hospital.

“Two accomplices of the arrested suspects escaped on a motorcycle taking the cover of the exchange of fire,” he added.

DRUG PEDLLER HELD: The Mansehra police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a notorious narcotics peddler along with his two accomplices after an exchange of fire in Khaki area here.

“This notorious narcotics peddler, wanted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for smuggling heroin, charas, ice, and other contraband, was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire,” the district police officer (DPO), Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, told reporters.

He said that acting on a tip-off that the drug baron wanted by the police in Mansehra, Haripur and other parts of the province was present at his den in Khaki area, a police team launched a raid there.

He added that in retaliation, Abdul Razzaq, the alleged drug kingpin, was injured and arrested along with his two accomplices.

According to the DPO, the arrested narcotics peddler and his men were also involved in transporting drugs from Mansehra to other parts of the country.

The DPO said the “Narcotics-Free Mansehra” campaign was well underway across the district.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025