Over 45 absentee employees of health dept suspended in South Waziristan

Our Correspondent Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Forty-six health staffers have been suspended for extended absence from duty in the Upper South Waziristan district.

Speaking at a meeting of the district steering committee on health here on Friday, district health officer Tufail Sherani said health staff must perform their duties with honesty and dedication. He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those failing to comply.

He said priority was being given to ensuring the availability of essential medicines and timely treatment for patients at the health centres.

The meeting reviewed the overall performance of health facilities, availability of services, and public health-related issues across the district.

On the occasion, deputy commissioner Asmatullah Wazir stressed that negligence by officials would not be tolerated under any circumstances as it affected service delivery.

Mr Wazir said further departmental action would be initiated against the suspended health staffers.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to strict monitoring of attendance and performance in health institutions, underscoring that a zero-tolerance policy would be applied against absenteeism and negligence.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this week, under the directives of the deputy commissioner the education department had also suspended 119 teachers, including women, for skipping duty for a prolonged period.

SEMINAR: An awareness seminar and a walk were held on the hazards of drug abuse and its prevention in Shakai tehsil on Friday.

District youth office, Lower South Waziristan, in collaboration with Shakai Youth Welfare Organisation, organised the activity to educate and sensitise youth to the devastating effects of drug addiction.

The objective was to empower the youth with knowledge and motivation to resist and prevent the spread of drug addiction.

Officials said the seminar emphasised the importance of collective action and community engagement to address the growing threat of drug use in Lower South Waziristan.

Speakers stressed the need to empower youth to resist and prevent the spread of drug addiction.

District administration officials said the event highlighted the vital role of initiatives like this in fostering awareness, promoting healthy lifestyles, and encouraging youth to contribute to building a drug-free society.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

