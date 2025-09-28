ADVICE: AUNTIE AGNI

Dear Auntie,

I’m an introverted college student who likes to stay out of petty drama but, recently, I found myself knee-deep into it.

I called out someone from my college over their attitude and arrogance, and my peers backed me up on it. This person was publicly held accountable by everyone but they refused to take accountability. Instead, they gave us a backhanded, insincere apology. We accepted it for the sake of maintaining peace.

I was kind of afraid that this matter would escalate, since they might tell the college management everything and my reputation would be tarnished. Thus, I privately reached out to them and apologised (they gaslit me into it by making it seem like my calling them out was a lot worse than their actions). I felt terrible after the apology because I didn’t owe them one, but I let it go after a while.

I went to my college to find out they had, in fact, told the management everything, right after accepting my undue apology. For the first time, I was dragged into drama, with kids. Anyways, now I can’t stand this person and I don’t know what to do. I’ve never encountered a person who’s this loathsome.

Agitated

Dear Agitated,

You’re right that you didn’t owe this person an apology. Unfortunately, you were pressured into giving one, before they turned around and betrayed you anyway. These actions say everything about this person and nothing about you.

For now, the best thing you can do is to step back completely. Don’t engage with this person, don’t react to them and don’t give them any space in your head. I know this is easier said than done but, please, avoid all but the most necessary contact. Stay civil if you have to interact with this person. Otherwise, it is better to keep your distance. People like this thrive on drama and, honestly, the only way to cut off their power is if you stop giving them attention.

Also, at your end, avoid wasting your energy by replaying this incident in your mind. Everyone in college — and generally anyone who steps out of their house — eventually runs into a person who is manipulative and addicted to drama. What matters is how you respond. You’ve already learned a lesson. Now you know that not everyone can handle being called out and not everyone deserves your honesty. Sometimes, silence and distance are far more effective.

Think of this incident as training for the big bad world out there. That is better than seeing it as a way of ‘getting dragged into drama.’ The fact is, almost everywhere you go, whether it is in offices, in your family, or generally in any group of people, you will meet people like this again. If you can learn to step aside gracefully now, you will save yourself a lot of stress later. Focus on your studies and on building your reputation through your actions.

Next time, just trust your gut before apologising for something which you know you shouldn’t really be apologising for. Meanwhile, keep focusing on your own work and goals. That is the only way to protect your peace and reputation.

