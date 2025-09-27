E-Paper | September 27, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Security Council must act’

From the Newspaper Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:32am

KARACHI: Commenting on the Dixon report … Prime Minister, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, said … to … the Ceylon Observer … on Tuesday [Sept 26] night: “The Security Council must act. It cannot stultify itself.” Mr Liaquat Ali Khan added, there was no chance of Pakistan and Bharat settling the Kashmir dispute between themselves.

Asked to comment on statements made at the Nasik Congress that good relations between Bharat and Pakistan depended on how well Pakistan behaved, [the PM] remarked that the same good behaviour was necessary from Bharat herself. Pakistan, he said, was doing her best to implement agreements reached … satisfactorily. Commenting on the refugee problem, the [PM] said that it was … a human problem and not one which could be measured in terms of who had the greater number of refugees. Pakistan had guaranteed all rights to non-Muslims and had implemented these guarantees … [he said].

Since he had been away … he could not comment on the new Congress President Mr Purshotamdas Tandon’s recent speeches … but if … tensions … were to be resolved … differences must be ended on the lines laid down in his “no war declaration” proposal which Pandit Nehru had rejected.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

