From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Zone of peace

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has reiterated that the establishment of a zone of peace in the Indian Ocean could form an effective means of ensuring security of the majority of Afro-Asian States against threats from within and without the region. It cannot be realised without a commitment by the regional States to the principles of peaceful co-existence and to eschew the development of nuclear weapons, the Prime Minister said in a message to Mr Youssef el-Sebai, Secretary-General of the Afro-Asian People’s Solidarity Organisation on the occasion of the conference being held in … Mozambique… . The [PM’s] message said, “The conference … is being held at [a] decisive moment in the struggle of our peoples ... to regain control over their own destinies.”

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] China today [Sept 26] rejected the Soviet proposal for an Asian collective security system and said that the Asian countries know how to be masters of their own house… . …[C]hina’s attitude towards this … is clear cut. First, we are against it, second, we despise it, Foreign Minister Chiao Kuan-hua [said].

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025