E-Paper | September 27, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Zone of peace

News agencies Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:32am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has reiterated that the establishment of a zone of peace in the Indian Ocean could form an effective means of ensuring security of the majority of Afro-Asian States against threats from within and without the region. It cannot be realised without a commitment by the regional States to the principles of peaceful co-existence and to eschew the development of nuclear weapons, the Prime Minister said in a message to Mr Youssef el-Sebai, Secretary-General of the Afro-Asian People’s Solidarity Organisation on the occasion of the conference being held in … Mozambique… . The [PM’s] message said, “The conference … is being held at [a] decisive moment in the struggle of our peoples ... to regain control over their own destinies.”

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] China today [Sept 26] rejected the Soviet proposal for an Asian collective security system and said that the Asian countries know how to be masters of their own house… . …[C]hina’s attitude towards this … is clear cut. First, we are against it, second, we despise it, Foreign Minister Chiao Kuan-hua [said].

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...