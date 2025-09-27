US tirade is a sign of weakening grip

THIS is with reference to the report “‘World is going to hell’: US president rails against UN” (Sept 24) and editorial ‘Trumpian tirade’ (Sept 25). Regardless of the words uttered by United States President Donald Trump, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this year became the stage for one of the most dramatic reversals of American diplomatic influence in modern history.

For decades, the US, with its vast economic, military and diplomatic clout, had compelled nations to fall in line, but this time Washington’s narrative failed. The global mood was unmistakable. Israel’s policies of ethnic cleansing, occupation and genocidal assault on the Palestinian people were denounced with unprece-dented unity.

Trump, standing at the podium, echoed Benjamin Netanyahu’s language of ‘security’ and ‘self-defence’, but those words fell flat. What was once the un-

challenged script for Western allies now sounded hollow, archaic and dangerous. Far from rallying behind the US, key Western nations broke away, defiantly recognising Palestine as a sovereign state. This was not just a symbolic rebuke; it was a practical shift.

What made the session even more remarkable was that not a single major leader spoke in favour of the US or Israel. From Brazil to Turkiye, from Jordan to France, from Australia to the United Kingdom, from Canada to South Africa, and from South Korea to Pakistan, the verdict from across Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America was clear; Israel’s narrative, supported and promoted by Trump, had collapsed.

The lack of applause in the chamber made clear that the US, for the first time in UN history, stood alone.

Trump did not hide his contempt. He lashed out not only at the leaders present, but at the institution itself. For instance, climate change, he declared, was the “greatest con job in history”.

Gasps rippled through the assembly as he accused the UN of peddling fear and lies. He mocked international agreements on climate, insisting that America would burn coal, drill oil, and expand nuclear power without apology.

The unifying cause of Palestine’s recognition, however, has given the world a new confidence. American threats sounded less like the dictates of a super-power and more like the frustrated cries of a bully whose grip was slipping. This shift was not sudden; it was the culmination of years of resentment.

By weaponising tariffs, sanctioning friends and foes alike, and dismantling international agreements, Washington has eroded the very leverage it once wielded.

Trump mocked the idea of collective will, insisting that only the US could lead, but the chamber had already moved on. The world had made it clear that the era of American dictates was over. The loudest message of the day was not in the words of presidents or prime ministers, but in the unmistakably muted response that followed Trump’s speech. What was witnessed at the UNGA was not just a rejection of a speech; it was the exposure of a failing doctrine.

The world has spoken, not in whispers but in unison, and it has chosen a different path. The US, under Trump, has forgotten the wisdom of humility, gratitude and forgiveness. By abandoning these princi-ples, the US has not only lost leverage, but has endangered its own place in history.

Qamar Bashir

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025