JI to file contempt plea against KMC if parks’ commercialisation not stopped

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in the City Council Advocate Saifuddin on Friday warned of filing a contempt of court application if commercialisation of public parks not stopped in the metropolis by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Speaking at a press conference, he said that Karachi’s deteriorating condition was a proof that Mayor Wahab had failed to deliver on his promises, and worse, was deliberately misleading the public.

“From commercialising public parks to handing over key health assets without transparency, the mayor has turned governance into a mockery,” he said.

He said that public parks were being leased out illegally under the guise of public-private partnerships despite clear court orders forbidding their commercial use.

He called for immediate restoration of illegally occupied public spaces and demanded transparency and accountability in all civic matters.

“The mayor’s claim that the JI town chairmen are running parks commercially is another lie. These parks were leased before our tenure, and we have already issued notices to end illegal activities,” he said.

The opposition leader pointed to the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD), where a nursing school building had allegedly been leased for Rs250,000 per month without open tendering or council approval.

He raised serious concerns over the Karachi Medical & Dental College (KMDC), which had been converted into a university without any budgetary allocation, warning that there appeared to be a larger conspiracy to give the KMDC under the Sindh government’s control.

He said Mayor Wahab had failed to hold monthly council meetings, violating the Local Government Act, and had blocked essential projects like the Green Line over bureaucratic excuses.

Meanwhile, basic services remain neglected, despite a $1.6 billion loan secured by the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), he added.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025