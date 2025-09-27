E-Paper | September 27, 2025

JI to file contempt plea against KMC if parks’ commercialisation not stopped

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in the City Council Advocate Saifuddin on Friday warned of filing a contempt of court application if commercialisation of public parks not stopped in the metropolis by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Speaking at a press conference, he said that Karachi’s deteriorating condition was a proof that Mayor Wahab had failed to deliver on his promises, and worse, was deliberately misleading the public.

“From commercialising public parks to handing over key health assets without transparency, the mayor has turned governance into a mockery,” he said.

He said that public parks were being leased out illegally under the guise of public-private partnerships despite clear court orders forbidding their commercial use.

He called for immediate restoration of illegally occupied public spaces and demanded transparency and accountability in all civic matters.

“The mayor’s claim that the JI town chairmen are running parks commercially is another lie. These parks were leased before our tenure, and we have already issued notices to end illegal activities,” he said.

The opposition leader pointed to the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD), where a nursing school building had allegedly been leased for Rs250,000 per month without open tendering or council approval.

He raised serious concerns over the Karachi Medical & Dental College (KMDC), which had been converted into a university without any budgetary allocation, warning that there appeared to be a larger conspiracy to give the KMDC under the Sindh government’s control.

He said Mayor Wahab had failed to hold monthly council meetings, violating the Local Government Act, and had blocked essential projects like the Green Line over bureaucratic excuses.

Meanwhile, basic services remain neglected, despite a $1.6 billion loan secured by the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), he added.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...