Sharjeel explains merits of initiative

Dawn Report Published September 27, 2025

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the farmer-friendly policy announced by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will bring relief to farmers, labourers and the poor.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, he said the purpose of this policy is to strengthen and prosper farmers, adding that supporting them in the prevailing circumstances is a pressing need.

He said President Asif Ali Zaradi’s policies introduced in 2008 enabled Pakistan to export wheat. At that time, the support price of wheat was fixed at Rs4,000 per 40kg which, unfortunately, was then criticised as a ‘burden on the national exchequer’.

“Our position was that when we do not subsidise our own farmers, why should we subsidise farmers of other countries by importing wheat from there.”

Following Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s instructions, the Sindh government is introducing the special package under which farmers owning less than 25 acres will receive one DAP bag and two urea bags per acre.

Sharjeel Memon said that each bag would carry a ‘Not for sale’ label so as to prevent misuse of the scheme. “Anyone attempting to exploit the scheme will lose eligibility for concessions for five years. The companies found violating the [prescribed] rules will be blacklisted, their licences will be canceled, and action will be taken against officials involved in mismanagement. An online control centre is also being established,” he said.

Rebuts Maryam’s diatribe

The senior minister said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had appealed to the federal government to seek international assistance to improve conditions in Punjab, especially South Punjab. We (PPP leadership) also discussed continuing the BISP programme with the federation. “When Bilawal Bhutto praises the federal government or the prime minister, the Punjab government reacts negatively. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that no self-respecting person seeks international help, but the fact remains that the prime minister and his party leaders have made the same appeal.

“PPP does not want to politicise the floods. We stand with people in every affected province, including Punjab. Sindh also faced severe challenges during the floods, but the government delivered cooked meals to victims and is now building 2.1 million houses for them. The PPP did not make TikTok videos of its relief work.

“I respect Maryam Nawaz, but her remarks were harsh. The prime minister is her uncle, so political language should be used in discussions. We do not need certificates of honesty or restraint from the PML-N. Our position is that reconciliation is necessary, but that does not mean turning a blind eye. Everyone knows about the conditions in Sindh and in other provinces. The election results speak for themselves. Managing the media does not mean that everything is fine elsewhere,” Sharjeel Memon said.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

