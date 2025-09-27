Closure of Mangla-Mirpur Road leaves capital police contingent stranded

ISLAMABAD: A contingent of capital police left for AJK for law and order duties was stuck at Jhelum as Mangla-Mirpur road was closed due to protest, sources told Dawn.

Police officers told Dawn that that it was the second contingent of the capital police, comprising about 1,000 personnel.

Earlier, a batch of the capital police left for AJK on Thursday morning reached its destination.

The second contingent of the capital police was off to AJK from Police Lines Headquarters at midnight. However, when it reached Mangla, they were asked not move forward as protest was going on.

The contingent was going to AJK along with the anti-riot gears, including teargas, rubber bullets, and 12-bore guns. Security clearance was not given to the contingentand it was asked to wait until further orders.

The capital police were informed that roads beyond Mangla were closed due to protests and the contingent could be stuck there indefinitely.

The issue was brought to the knowledge of the senior officer concerned and the contingent was asked to move to nearby safest place.

Later, arrangements for the contingent to stay till roads and security clearance, was made at Police Lines Jhelum and the police contingent moved to Jhelum Police Lines and stayed there. The officers said that the first destination of the contingent was Mirpur.

The capital police arranged 2,000 officers, and 167 platoons of the Frontier Constabulary for the AJK on the request of the interior ministry.

The 2,000 personnel of the capital police, including 119 from Dolphin Squad, 33 from anti-robbery and dacoity unit, 25 from Investigation Wing, 22 from Industrial Area, 20 each from Karachi Company, Anti-vehicle lifting cell, Lohibher and Shahzad Town, 19 each from Aabpara, and Khanna, 18 each from Phulgaran, Sabzi Mandi and Sumbal, 17 each from Barakahu and Sangjani, 16 each from Golra and Legal Branch, 15 each from Humak, Secretariat, Kohsar and Tarnol, 14 from Ramna, 13 each from Margalla, Sihala, and Nilore, 12 each from Banigala, Noon and Koral, 11 each from Shalimar and Women, 10 from Shams Colony, nine from Kirpa, seven from Cyber Crime Wing, four from Rescue 15 and one each from SDPOs Kohsar, Koral, Margalla, Noon, Ramna, Tarnol, and SPs Dolphin and Rural.

The capital police also arranged 85 private coasters to transport the police contingents to AJK , besides; five Mazda Truck loaded with anti-riot kits, a single cabin each for tear gas, 12-bore guns, and rubber bullets.

The strength and the anti-riot equipment are being transported to AJK under cordon of eight squad vehicles, carrying well equipped personnel for the safety of the personnel and the equipments.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025