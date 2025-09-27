World Tourism Day observed in Taxila museum

TAXILA: Schoolchildren, tourists, interns from the CM Magnificent Punjab Tourism Internship Programme, and members of the local community on friday participated in a flag hoisting ceremony at Taxila Museum to mark World Tourism Day.

The national flag was raised amidst cheers, symbolizing unity and patriotism in the historic courtyard of the Unesco World Heritage Site, home to nearly 7,000 Gandharan artifacts. The celebrations continued with an awareness walk, spreading messages of sustainable tourism, youth engagement, and cultural preservation.

The enthusiastic participation of interns and the local community reflected Punjab’s growing commitment to protecting its rich heritage and promoting tourism for future generations.

Students from various schools were invited to visit the Taxila Museum. The purpose of the trip was to encourage them to take an interest in their cultural heritage.

The students showed keen interest in the sculptures, stones replicas, coins and other valuables put on display at the museum.

They learnt about the centuries-old Buddhist culture of Taxila. Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Sikandar attended as the special guest.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the government is taking practical steps to promote tourism, which will yield far-reaching results. He was of the view that Taxila is a center of special interest not only for local but also foreign tourists, and the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to promote and improve tourism.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025