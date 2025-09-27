E-Paper | September 27, 2025

World Tourism Day observed in Taxila museum

A Correspondent Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

TAXILA: Schoolchildren, tourists, interns from the CM Magnificent Punjab Tourism Internship Programme, and members of the local community on friday participated in a flag hoisting ceremony at Taxila Museum to mark World Tourism Day.

The national flag was raised amidst cheers, symbolizing unity and patriotism in the historic courtyard of the Unesco World Heritage Site, home to nearly 7,000 Gandharan artifacts. The celebrations continued with an awareness walk, spreading messages of sustainable tourism, youth engagement, and cultural preservation.

The enthusiastic participation of interns and the local community reflected Punjab’s growing commitment to protecting its rich heritage and promoting tourism for future generations.

Students from various schools were invited to visit the Taxila Museum. The purpose of the trip was to encourage them to take an interest in their cultural heritage.

The students showed keen interest in the sculptures, stones replicas, coins and other valuables put on display at the museum.

They learnt about the centuries-old Buddhist culture of Taxila. Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Sikandar attended as the special guest.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the government is taking practical steps to promote tourism, which will yield far-reaching results. He was of the view that Taxila is a center of special interest not only for local but also foreign tourists, and the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to promote and improve tourism.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...