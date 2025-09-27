Blind archers dazzle in Wah championship

TAXILA: The archery range at Dr Sikandar Hayat Cricket Stadium in Wah Cantt witnessed an extraordinary display of skill and nerve on Sunday as visually impaired athletes competed in the Blind Archery Championship 2025, turning what many thought impossible into an unforgettable sporting spectacle.

Organised by Basirat High School for Inclusive Education and Wah Archer Club, the event featured dozens of blind archers who took aim with remarkable precision, guided by their coaches and unwavering self-belief.

Every arrow that struck the target was met with thunderous applause, proving that passion for sport knows no boundaries.

From the opening rounds to the finals, the atmosphere remained electric. Archers displayed composure under pressure, relying on rhythm, sound and memory rather than sight.

Their consistency, posture, and accuracy left seasoned sports enthusiasts stunned.

Chief guest at the closing ceremony, Member of the National Assembly Aysia Naz Tanoli, lauded the athletes, saying, “These archers are champions in the truest sense. Their courage, discipline, and talent put them in the same league as any top sportsman. Today, they have reminded us that sport is not about limitations but about possibilities.”

Guest of honour Seth Tayyab echoed this sentiment, calling the athletes’ performance “a masterclass in resilience and determination.”

The tournament was supervised by Principal Jaweria Faisal of Basirat School, with coaching led by Ijaz Chakwalvi (Lahore) and Khalid Qayyum Kiani (Wah Cantt). Referees Tariq (Rawalpindi) and Usama (Islamabad) ensured fair play.

The championship proved that with structured training and the right platform, blind athletes can compete with the same grit, intensity and joy as any sighted professional.

Spectators left the stadium inspired, many describing the event as “one of the most moving sporting contests ever witnessed in the area.”

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025