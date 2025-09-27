E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Court seeks NCCIA record in Falak Javed case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

LAHORE: A sessions court on Friday sought the record on a petition filed by PTI activist Falak Javed, challenging a magistrate’s order granting her physical remand to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

An additional district & sessions judge heard the petition.

A counsel for the political activist argued that the magistrate had ignored material facts while approving the remand.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned order and discharge the petitioner from the case.

The judge adjourned further proceedings for Saturday (today) and directed the NCCIA to present the record of the case.

Falak Javed is currently in the NCCIA custody on physical remand until Sept 30 in cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

The agency had arrested her from Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

