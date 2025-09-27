E-Paper | September 27, 2025

54 lawyers booked in Jhang on admin’s complaint

Our Correspondent Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

TOBA TEK SINGH: As many as 54 lawyers were booked by the Jhang Kotwali police on Friday under terrorism, robbery and other charges.

Revenue Tehsildar Shoukat Ali claimed in his complaint that armed lawyers led by advocates Ammar Murtaza, Aamir Ali, Adeel Mehmood and Chaman Abbas, along with 50 others, stormed into the district commissioner’s office, where revenue additional deputy commissioner and other senior officials were present. The complainant stated that officials, staff, and visitors were forced to lock themselves in adjoining rooms for safety during the lawyer’s ‘attack’ at the DC complex.

He claimed that they broke a door of the DC office, ransacked furniture and took away official record. He said that the lawyers chanted slogans against the DC and alleged that they intended to pressurise the officials to get some work approved.

No arrest had been reported so far and security had been beefed up at the DC office.

On the other hand, the lawyers had alleged that local police had conducted illegal raids on the homes of their colleagues who were affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

As the conflict between the lawyers community and district administration aggravated, DC Ali Akbar Bhinder, with powers as president Jhang Gymkhana Club, terminated the membership of District Bar Association (DBA) President Fareed Nawaz Naul with immediate effect. He also terminated the membership of three other lawyers Chaman Abbas Sial, Syed Ammar Kazmi and Mian Muhammad Adeel.

Jhang revenue additional deputy commissioner also directed Jhang assistant commissioner to get the official residence of Jhang DHQ Hospital consultant gynecologist Dr Sonia Zafar located in the Health Colony vacated. He informed the AC that he, as the district estate officer, cancelled her allotment on Sept 4 as it was sub-let by her to someone else. Dr Sonia is the wife of advocate Faisal Naul, the brother of DBA President Fareed Nawaz Naul.

The Pera officials were holding talks with the DHQ Hospital officials over the issue till the filing of this report.

The DBA also, in a meeting, decided to ban the entry of police and revenue officials in the limits of the district courts complex.Separately, Jhang police raided the houses of PTI central information secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram, PTI MPA Rana Shahbaz Ahmad and PTI general secretary (city) Ammar Murtaza but found no one. The Athara Hazari police also raided the house of PTI MPA Muhammad Azam Chaila Sial, but he too was not found.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

