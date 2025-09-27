Outdoor advertisers seek relief

LAHORE: The outdoor advertising sector has urged the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to refrain from taking anti-business actions, stressing that the livelihood of countless individuals and significant government revenue are linked to this industry.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, the representatives of the outdoor advertising industry said the unilateral decisions taken by LDA without consultation have plunged the entire sector into crisis. They urged the Punjab government to immediately review its policies by taking all stakeholders into confidence and provide relief to the outdoor advertising industry.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025