COAVS conducts country’s first Ophthalmology Foundation exam

LAHORE: The College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences (COAVS) of the Mayo Hospital, Lahore conducted Pakistan’s first Ophthalmology Foundation examination under the supervision of Professor Dr Muhammad Moin.

COAVS declared it as a significant milestone in promoting eye health education and professional standards in Pakistan.

The Ophthalmology Foundation is a US-based international organisation committed to improving education and training in eye care worldwide with its headquarter in San Francisco, USA.

A spokesperson for the COAVS said that the Ophthalmology Foundation had launched this examination for the first time in Pakistan to promote high-quality and standardised ophthalmology knowledge.

He said that it aimed to establish consistent, internationally recognised benchmarks in ophthalmology education and to provide structured educational pathways to strengthen clinical competence.

He said the exam would encourage ophthalmologists and trainees to continuously improve their skills and knowledge and ensure that high-quality training was delivered in a safe and effective manner.

By successfully conducting this examination, COAVS joined the ranks of prestigious institutions from around the world dedicated to raising the standard of eye training, said the spokesperson.

September 27th, 2025