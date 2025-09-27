E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Ajoka’s drama draws a packed house

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre’s production, Yeh Aurtain Kahan Gaeen, developed in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council, drew a packed house at Alhamra Hall II . The performance marked the culmination of a two-month-long Alhamra–Ajoka Theatre Workshop, designed to train and mentor emerging theatre artists with a focus on socially meaningful storytelling.

Performed by the workshop participants, the play posed a daring and imaginative question: What would happen if women suddenly disappeared from society? What followed was a fast-paced, satirical journey through a world where men are left to manage everything—only to discover the deep void left behind by those they once took for granted.

The audience responded with roaring laughter, thoughtful silence, and eventually, a standing ovation. The sharp writing, energetic performances, and bold thematic choices left a lasting impression on theatre lovers, students, and teachers alike, many of whom praised the freshness of the script and the conviction of the young cast.

“This is what Ajoka is all about—giving space to new voices and confronting pressing social issues through theatre,” said Shahid Nadeem, executive director of Ajoka Theatre.

“We are proud of what these young artists have created and the response speaks for itself.”

The performance not only showcased the creative growth of the workshop participants but also reinforced Ajoka’s commitment to developing socially conscious theatre that entertains the audience and provokes dialogue.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

