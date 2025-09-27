E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Protest erupts after youth killed in armed clash at DC office

Our Correspondent Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

BAHAWALNAGAR: Protesters on Friday blocked the main entrance of the DHQ Hospital and the DC Office road by burning tires after the murder of a youth over a dispute between two groups on the premises of the Bahawalnagar DC Office.

Scores of relatives of the deceased and citizens demanded the immediate arrest of the killers during the protest.

According to police and revenue sources, during a dispute over land between the Kallo Group and the Hafiz Group at the RDA branch of the deputy commissioner’s office, both groups opened fire on each other. Hafiz Asif and his son Owais of the Hafiz Group, and Kalo Khan and his son Mustafa of the Kallo Group sustained serious bullet injuries in the altercation. Owais died on the spot, while the other three injured were immediately shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

As soon as the incident was reported, a large police contingent led by the SP (investigation) arrived at the scene. A police spokesperson confirmed that three people from both sides were hurt and one was killed in the incident. He told

Dawn that the main suspect had been arrested and FIRs were being registered. He said that the matter would be investigated on its merits and no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

The incident also raised questions about security at the DC office. Criticising the administration, citizens said that the dispute between the two influential groups had been going on for the past several days and the administration was well aware of this. However, the two armed groups continued to pay frequent visits to the DC office without any hindrance, which ultimately proved fatal, they said.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

