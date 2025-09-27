Gujrat chamber election

GUJRAT: The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Gtcci) on Friday elected Ahmed Hassan Mattu as its new president for the year 2025-26 after the executive committee accepted the resignation of the incumbent president and other officials.

Ikram Afzal and Mirza Adnan have also been elected as senior vice president and vice president, respectively.

Members of election commission announced in a ceremony that Mr Mattu and the two other officials had been elected as unopposed since no other candidate had filed nomination papers except them.

The newly-elected body is due to take oath at the annual general meeting on Sept 30.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025