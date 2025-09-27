E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Rescuers assist birth of baby girl along road

Our Correspondent Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

SAHIWAL: A Rescue 1122 mobile bike-mounted emergency team facilitated the birth of a baby girl near 96/6-R village along a road on Thursday evening.

As per Rescue 1122 officials, a pregnant woman, Allah Rakhi, wife of Abid Hussain, a resident of 96/6-R village, was returning home, along with her two minor children, after visiting her parents in Chichawatni.

After disembarking from a bus, she was returning home on foot when she had labour pains and collapsed along the road.

On being called by locals, a bike-mounted Rescue 1122 team comprising rescuers Moula Baksh and Zeeshan, reached the spot.

On sensing that the woman needed assistance, the rescuers sought help from a passing-by elderly woman, who obliged.

Within 15 minutes, Allah Rakhi gave birth to a healthy baby girl. The rescuers then cleaned the newborn, called for an emergency van, and ensured the mother and the newborn were safely transported to their residence.

SUICIDE: A young man, who wanted to marry a girl of his own choice, allegedly ended his life after facing opposition from his and the girl’s families at 68/4-R village of Sahiwal tehsil.

Reports say, Khalid Hussain, son of Haji Muhammad, wanted to marry a girl of his native village.

However, when he sought permission from his parents, they rejected the idea. Meanwhile, the girl’s family also refused the proposal and arranged her marriage with someone else.

In a fit of dejection, Khalid shot himself with a 30-bore pistol at his house late on Thursday. He died on the spot.

Noor Shah police handed over the body to the deceased’s family after the postmortem examination.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

