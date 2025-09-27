Army takes part in survey of flood-hit areas

BAHAWALPUR: Teams of the Pakistan Army personnel as well as officials of the urban unit, revenue and agriculture departments launched a survey to assess the losses of the people in the flood-affected areas of Vehari and Lodhran districts. As many as 67 teams would do the survey in Vehari and 26 teams would complete the task in Lodhran.

According to Vehari Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer and Lodhran DC Dr Lubna Nazir, the teams would collect data of flood-affected people in a transparent manner, which would be scrutinised with inspection at the spot later on.

They appealed to the flood-affected people to furnish correct information to survey teams when they visit them.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025